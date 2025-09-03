New data has revealed that the North West has the highest number of people with high blood pressure in England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 18.17 per cent of people in the region have GP-recorded hypertension - and it’s thought many more - up to a further 520,000 people in the region - could have high blood pressure without realising it.

Now NHS organisations in Lancashire and South Cumbria are supporting a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of high blood pressure. Know Your Numbers, organised annually by the Blood Pressure UK charity, calls on people to learn more about healthy blood pressures and how to get it tested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Ranjit More, a Lancashire and South Cumbria Cardiac Network clinical lead and consultant cardiologist, said: “High blood pressure is the commonest cause of heart attacks and strokes, and the second most common cause of chronic kidney disease. Unfortunately, many people will be unaware that they have high blood pressure as hypertension is often symptomless. That is why the Know Your Numbers campaign is so important. If you are an adult and have not recently had your blood pressure checked, you need to do so.”

Blood pressure

There is a well-established NHS blood pressure checking service available across Lancashire and South Cumbria. Community pharmacy teams are trained to carry out blood pressure checks for those over 40, analyse the results, provide advice on lifestyle changes, and can refer patients with high blood pressure for further investigation. Some opticians offer blood pressure checks, and local teams are also working in convenient locations in communities to spot potential health problems before they become more serious for patients.

Jeannie Hayhurst, cardiovascular clinical lead for Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, which organises health services for the region, said: “Hypertension can be managed through lifestyle changes and medication, so if you know you have high blood pressure, it can be treated effectively. This can also help prevent dementia.

“Your blood pressure can be checked simply and painlessly at a local community pharmacy, at your GP practice, by purchasing your own blood pressure monitor, or even at one of the ‘pop up’ sites during the Know Your Numbers Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing and regularly checking your blood pressure could ultimately save your life.”

To find your nearest pharmacy go to www.nhs.uk

For more information regarding blood pressure go to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/high-blood-pressure-hypertension/