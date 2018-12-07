The Lancaster Story is launched with new film celebrating our region

Lancaster now has its own promotional video - encouraging people to live, work, study, visit and invest in the area.

The film was shown to business leaders, politicians, arts, education and cultural organisations and other key stakeholders at the launch of Place Lancaster in the city this week.

Lancaster Place branding

The Lancaster Story now gives the region a stronger voice on a national and international stage and celebrates the best that Lancaster, Morecambe, Carnforth and The Lune Valley has to offer.

New Lancaster branded designs, cups, bags, and story books were handed out to delegates at the launch at Lancaster Town Hall on Thursday December 6 with the instruction to send out the items far and wide to let people know about the area.

Alison Clark, from Arts Council England, said her reaction on first coming to Lancaster was: "Why didn't anyone tell me it was like this? I agree that Lancaster is perfectly placed to be a festival city. There is certainly a strong sense of identity in Lancaster."

For the full story, see next week's Lancaster Guardian.

Place Lancaster branding