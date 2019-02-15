The Lancaster Guardian Pub of the Year winner revealed

A family run village pub is celebrating after being crowned Lancaster Guardian Pub of the Year.

In our reader poll, The Gamecock Inn, in Austwick, came out on top.

The Gamecock Inn, Austwick

Maree and Eric Coupey said they were delighted with the result, and thanked their customers for voting for them.

Maree, 33, originally from Langcliffe, said: “We’re really happy, especially because we’re in such a tiny village.

“It means a lot, as we know that people from outside this area got in touch to say they’d voted for us as well.

“We just want to thank everyone for voting for us.”

Maree and Eric, 42, who is originally from Rennes, in Brittany, France, have four children aged 14, 11, nine and three.

The Gamecock Inn, situated in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, is a Thwaites pub with English pub-style food, but head chef Eric also adds his own French twist to the restaurant specials menu.

The Gamecock is also a bed and breakfast with five recently renovated en-suite rooms.

Maree said: “We’re just going to keep at it, and try to build up our customer base.

“With Brexit just around the corner, we’re just hoping things will carry on as they are.”

The Gamecock Inn, which is rated number three in The Yorkshire Dales on TripAdvisor, is open from 3pm on Mondays, 11.30am Tuesday to Saturday, and from 12pm on Sundays.

For more information on food service times, visit www.gamecockinn.co.uk, or call 015242 51226.