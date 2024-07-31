The Lancashire athletes representing Team GB during the Paris 2024 Olympics

1 . Holly Bradshaw

Holly Bradshaw, 32, from Preston, finally stepped onto the Olympic podium in Tokyo after finishing sixth in London and fifth in Rio. The pole vaulter finished third in the women's pole vault final to claim Britain's first ever Olympic medal in the discipline. At the 2021 UK Athletics Championships, Bradshaw joined an elite club of female vaulters to have cleared 4.90m, a national record mark since improved upon by Molly Caudery. | Barrington Coombs/Getty Images