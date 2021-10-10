It comes after police said a man in his 20s died in hospital yesterday following a road accident on the A588 in Cockerham.

The man was riding a sports bike on the main road, which stretches 20 miles from Poulton to Lancaster, when he was involved in a collision with a pickup truck on Friday evening, the force said.

He was taken to hospital but, despite the best efforts of medics, could not be saved.

Tributes were paid on social media to Kyle Barlow, left, including from his partner, who described him as her 'gorgeous soul mate'. The outpouring of grief comes after a biker from Blackpool, in his 20s, died on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from injuries suffered in a crash in Cockerham the day before (Picture: Kyle Barlow/Facebook)

Writing in a public Facebook post, Mr Barlow's partner Becca Ferguson paid an emotional tribute to her 'gorgeous soul mate'.

She said: "I know you know I was by your side the entire time praying for you to pull through.

"Thank you so much for the best three years of my life, making amazing memories I will cherish forever.

"You had an amazing heart of gold and were by far the kindest person I've ever met."

She continued: "I honestly do not know how I'm supposed to live the rest of my life without you.

"We had it all planned out and now I'm lost."

Jayjay Barker added: "Can't believe I'm having to write this but rest easy, my brother.

"Can't believe you are actually gone. It just doesn't feel right at all.

"Until we meet again, I love you so much, bro."

And Jack Staff wrote: "Yesterday the world lost a very, very decent lad and dad.

"He would always put everyone first and would do anything for anyone.

"I am still shocked. Top, top dad. The world is a very cruel place.

"Lots of love Kyle Barlow."

Dom Haigh said it's a "cruel world we live in", saying: "Rest easy Kyle Barlow. Will never forget the riding days."

Discussing The Gazette's initial article on the accident, Joanne Anderson said: "RIP Kyle. We will never forget you and will make sure Patience remembers her daddy."

Genna-Louise Marshall added: "RIP Kyle. Thoughts are with your family and your beautiful little girl, who will never forget her daddy."

Police said the biker was riding a Yamaha YZF R6 when it was involved in a crash with a Toyota Hilux in Lancaster Road at around 6.25pm.

The driver of the truck was unhurt and no arrests had been made, the force said in a statement.

Sgt Steve Hardman said: "This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

"We are working to establish a full picture of what occurred and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our enquiries to get in touch with police.

"Similarly, I would ask anybody who witnessed either vehicle in the moments prior to the collision to please get in touch."

Lancaster Road, which forms part of the A588, once branded one of Britain's most dangerous roads, was shut for five hours after the accident.

Information can be reported to police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log reference 1306 of October 8, 2021.