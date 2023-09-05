Watch more videos on Shots!

A public study day to examine these treasures, which date from the Late Bronze Age through to the Early Modern era, is being held in Lancaster to complement the exhibition, Hoard of Hoards, at Lancaster Maritime Museum.

The event on Saturday September 16, from 9.30am to 4pm, starts at the Storey Institute in Meeting House Lane where there will be presentations by expert speakers on some of the local Roman and Medieval hoards.

The experts will identify the coins and artefacts that were found deposited together and explain the reasons why the hoards may have been hidden – and they will consider what we can learn about the people who lived around Morecambe Bay in past centuries by investigating these fascinating survivals.

A copper alloy mount, circa 43-200 CE, discovered among a Third Century Roman hoard in Silverdale.

There will be time for questions and discussion, before moving on to the Maritime Museum for a guided tour of the exhibition and an opportunity to meet a Finds Liaison Officers from the Portable Antiquities Scheme, as well as some local detectorists and their exciting discoveries.

You’ll also hear about the latest updates to the Treasure Act which broaden the definition of 'treasure' and will help to keep future discoveries available for everyone to enjoy through museum collections.

Tickets are £28 including morning and afternoon refreshments. Current Friends and patrons of the Regional Heritage Centre, which is organising the study day, can buy a discounted ticket for £25.20.