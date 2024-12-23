3 . Michael Riley

Michael Riley was arrested for 14 counts of theft from a shop, one count of burglary, and fraud by false representation on September 27. The 49-year-old, from Bagot Street, Blackpool, was remanded and appeared before Preston Magistrates' Court on October 4. He was subsequently sentenced to five and a half months in prison. Riley also received a criminal behaviour order which banned him from entering any Aldi, Tesco, Savers and Asda stores in Blackpool as well as the Aldi in St Annes. | Lancashire Police