4 . Axis Robertson

Police were called to a report of shoplifting at North Valley Retail Park in Colne on September 29, 2024. Officers arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting and assault. Axis Robertson, 50, of no fixed address, later appeared at Burnley Crown Court. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison for shoplifting and possession of a bladed article and was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for his shoplifting offences. | Lancashire Police