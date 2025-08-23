The faces of 32 shoplifters, thieves and burglars sentenced in Lancashire so far in 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

These are the faces of 32 individuals sentenced in Lancashire in 2025 for crimes including shoplifting, theft, burglary and robbery.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

These stories below serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal behaviour within our communities:

Angela Prescott was issued with a CBO in September 2024 which prohibited her from entering various stores in the town, including Asda and Co-op. The 45-year-old ignored the order five times and committed six shoplifting offences. She was sentenced to a total of seven months in prison on January 14.

1. Angela Prescott

Angela Prescott was issued with a CBO in September 2024 which prohibited her from entering various stores in the town, including Asda and Co-op. The 45-year-old ignored the order five times and committed six shoplifting offences. She was sentenced to a total of seven months in prison on January 14. | Lancashire Police

Nikki Rogers repeatedly violated a ban that prohibited her entering any store in Preston city centre. Police were called after multiple beauty products were stolen from the Boots store in Fishergate on Saturday, February 22. Nikki Rogers, of Ripon Street, Preston was arrested nearby and later charged with theft and breach of a criminal behaviour order (CBO). The 37-year-old was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

2. Nikki Rogers

Nikki Rogers repeatedly violated a ban that prohibited her entering any store in Preston city centre. Police were called after multiple beauty products were stolen from the Boots store in Fishergate on Saturday, February 22. Nikki Rogers, of Ripon Street, Preston was arrested nearby and later charged with theft and breach of a criminal behaviour order (CBO). The 37-year-old was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. | Lancashire Police

Anthony Monaghan was charged with seven shoplifting offences and breaching a criminal behaviour order. Handing him an eight-month prison, the judge stated Monaghan demonstrated "flagrant disregard for people, their property and court orders."

3. Anthony Monaghan

Anthony Monaghan was charged with seven shoplifting offences and breaching a criminal behaviour order. Handing him an eight-month prison, the judge stated Monaghan demonstrated "flagrant disregard for people, their property and court orders." | Lancashire Police

Police were called to a report of shoplifting at North Valley Retail Park in Colne on September 29, 2024. Officers arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting and assault. Axis Robertson, 50, of no fixed address, later appeared at Burnley Crown Court. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison for shoplifting and possession of a bladed article and was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for his shoplifting offences.

4. Axis Robertson

Police were called to a report of shoplifting at North Valley Retail Park in Colne on September 29, 2024. Officers arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting and assault. Axis Robertson, 50, of no fixed address, later appeared at Burnley Crown Court. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison for shoplifting and possession of a bladed article and was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for his shoplifting offences. | Lancashire Police

