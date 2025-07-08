4 . Hafiz Razaq and Ross Gardner

Lancashire Police arrested Hafiz Razaq (pictured left) and Ross Gardner after they were caught after using an encrypted global communication service used by criminals to arrange the sale of a deadly handgun. Razaq, 40, of Chorley Road, Walton le Dale was jailed for six and a half years after he was convicted of conspiracy to acquire prohibited weapon. Gardner, 37, of Garstang Road, Preston, was jailed for 18 and a half years after he was convicted of the same offence and drug offences. | Lancashire Police