The Body Shop announces it will close a large number of stores: what does it mean for the shops in Lancashire?
On Tuesday, The Body Shop officially closed seven of its stores in the UK just days after unveiling plans to appoint administrators.
The brand also announced that more stores across the country will shut at a later date and the number of staff in its head office is expected to reduce by around 40%, down to 400 full time employees.
There are currently five Body Shop stores in Lancashire - in Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lancaster and Blackburn- so what does it mean for the future of the brand in the county?
Here is everything we know so far:
Which Body Shop stores have already closed down?
Ashford Town Centre, Kent
Bristol Queens Road, Bristol
Canary Wharf, London
Cheapside, London
Nuneaton, Warwickshire
Oxford Street-Bond Street, London
Surrey Quays, London
Are the Lancashire stores expected to close down soon?
The Body Shop has announced that up to half of their 198 stores will close in due course but it has not yet announced which ones.
This leaves all five of Lancashire's stores still at risk, joining another 12 Body Shops across the North West.
We will update this article if more information comes to light.
The full list of Body Shop stoes with definite closures in bold
374 Oxford Street, London
Ashford
Ashford Outlet
Aylesbury
Banbury
Barnstaple
Basildon
Basilton
Basingstoke
Bath
Battersea
Bedford
Beverley
Bexleyheath
Birmingham Bullring
Birmingham New Street
Blackburn
Blackpool
Bluewater
Bolton Market Place
Bournemouth Commercial Road
Bracknell Lexicon
Bradford Broadway
Braintree Outlet
Brent Cross Shopping Centre
Bridgend Outlet
Brighton
Bristol Cabot Circus
Bristol Queens Road
Brixton
Broughton Park
Bury
Bury St Edmunds
Caledonia Park Outlet
Camberley
Cambridge
Cambridge Station
Canary Wharf, London
Cannock Outlet
Cardiff St Davids
Carlisle
Carmarthen
Castleford Outlet
Cheapside, London
Chelmsford
Cheltenham
Cheshire Oaks Outlet
Chester Foregate Street
Chesterfield
Chichester
Chippenham
Cirencester
Clarks Village Outlet, Somerset
Colchester
Commercial Arcade, St Peter Port, Guernsey
Coventry
Crawley County Mall
Cribbs Causeway
Dalton Park Outlet, Seaham
Derby Intu
Didcot
Doncaster Lakeside Outlet
Dudley
Dundee
Dunfermline
Durham
Ealing
East Kilbride
East Midlands Outlet
Eastbourne
Edinburgh Gyle
Edinburgh St James Quarter
Edinburgh Waverley Market
Enfield
Epsom
Exeter
Fareham
Farnborough
Fleetwood Outlet
Foyleside, Derry
Glasgow Braehead
Glasgow Fort
Glasgow Silverburn
Glasgow St Enoch
Glasgow Station
Gloucester
Grimsby
Guildford High Street
Gunwharf Outlet, Portsmouth
Halifax
Harlow
Harrogate
Harrow
Hastings
Hatfield Outlet
Hempstead Valley
Hereford Commercial Street
High Wycombe
Horsham
Hounslow Treaty Centre
Hove
Huddersfield
Hull
Ilord
Ile of Wight
Islington
Kendal
Kings Lynn
Kings Street, St Helier, Jersey
Kingston-Upon-Thames
Lancaster
Leamington Spa
Leeds Briggate
Leeds White Rose
Leicester High Cross
Lichfield
Lincoln Waterside
Liverpool One
Liverpool Street Station
Livingston Outlet
London Bridge
Loughborough
Luton
Macclesfield
Maidstone
Manchester Arndale
Manchester Royal Exchange
Meadowhall High Street
MediaCityUK, Manchester
Middlesbrough
Milton Keynes
Morpeth
Newcastle Eldon Square
Newton Abbot
Northampton
Norwich
Nottingham Bridlesmith Gate
Nuneaton
Oldham
One New Change Shopping Centre, London
Oxford Westgate
Perth
Peterborough Queensgate
Petty Curry, Cambridge
Platinum Mall, Gateshead
Plymouth
Poole
Portsmouth
Preston
Reading
Regent Street, London
Romford
Rushden Lakes
Salisbury
Sheffield
Shrewsbury
Solihull
Southampton
Southend
Spalding Outlet
St Albans
Stafford
Staines
Stansted Airside
Stockport
Stratford Upon Avon
Sunderland
Surrey Quays Shopping Centre
Sutton
Swansea
Swindon Outlet
Talke Hanley Outlet, Stoke-on-rent
Taunton
Telford
Thurrock
Trafford Park
Trowbridge
Truro
Tunbridge Wells
Uxbridge Market Square
Victoria Square Shopping Centre, Belfast
Wakefield Trinity Walk
Walthamstow
Warrington
Watford
Wembley Outlet
Whiteley Village Shopping Centre, Fareham
Wigan
Wimbledon
Winchester
Windsor
Woking
Wolverhampton
Worcester
Worthing
York Coppergate
York Outlet