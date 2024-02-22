Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday, The Body Shop officially closed seven of its stores in the UK just days after unveiling plans to appoint administrators.

The brand also announced that more stores across the country will shut at a later date and the number of staff in its head office is expected to reduce by around 40%, down to 400 full time employees.

There are currently five Body Shop stores in Lancashire - in Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lancaster and Blackburn- so what does it mean for the future of the brand in the county?

Here is everything we know so far:

Which Body Shop stores have already closed down?

Ashford Town Centre, Kent

Bristol Queens Road, Bristol

Canary Wharf, London

Cheapside, London

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Oxford Street-Bond Street, London

Surrey Quays, London

Are the Lancashire stores expected to close down soon?

The Body Shop has announced that up to half of their 198 stores will close in due course but it has not yet announced which ones.

This leaves all five of Lancashire's stores still at risk, joining another 12 Body Shops across the North West.

We will update this article if more information comes to light.

The full list of Body Shop stoes with definite closures in bold

374 Oxford Street, London

66 Oxford Street, London

Ashford

Ashford Outlet

Aylesbury

Banbury

Barnstaple

Basildon

Basilton

Basingstoke

Bath

Battersea

Bedford

Beverley

Bexleyheath

Birmingham Bullring

Birmingham New Street

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bluewater

Bolton Market Place

Bournemouth Commercial Road

Bracknell Lexicon

Bradford Broadway

Braintree Outlet

Brent Cross Shopping Centre

Bridgend Outlet

Brighton

Bristol Cabot Circus

Bristol Queens Road

Brixton

Broughton Park

Bury

Bury St Edmunds

Caledonia Park Outlet

Camberley

Cambridge

Cambridge Station

Canary Wharf, London

Cannock Outlet

Cardiff St Davids

Carlisle

Carmarthen

Castleford Outlet

Cheapside, London

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Cheshire Oaks Outlet

Chester Foregate Street

Chesterfield

Chichester

Chippenham

Cirencester

Clarks Village Outlet, Somerset

Colchester

Commercial Arcade, St Peter Port, Guernsey

Coventry

Crawley County Mall

Cribbs Causeway

Dalton Park Outlet, Seaham

Derby Intu

Didcot

Doncaster Lakeside Outlet

Dudley

Dundee

Dunfermline

Durham

Ealing

East Kilbride

East Midlands Outlet

Eastbourne

Edinburgh Gyle

Edinburgh St James Quarter

Edinburgh Waverley Market

Enfield

Epsom

Exeter

Fareham

Farnborough

Fleetwood Outlet

Foyleside, Derry

Glasgow Braehead

Glasgow Fort

Glasgow Silverburn

Glasgow St Enoch

Glasgow Station

Gloucester

Grimsby

Guildford High Street

Gunwharf Outlet, Portsmouth

Halifax

Harlow

Harrogate

Harrow

Hastings

Hatfield Outlet

Hempstead Valley

Hereford Commercial Street

High Wycombe

Horsham

Hounslow Treaty Centre

Hove

Huddersfield

Hull

Ilord

Ile of Wight

Islington

Kendal

Kings Lynn

Kings Street, St Helier, Jersey

Kingston-Upon-Thames

Lancaster

Leamington Spa

Leeds Briggate

Leeds White Rose

Leicester High Cross

Lichfield

Lincoln Waterside

Liverpool One

Liverpool Street Station

Livingston Outlet

London Bridge

Loughborough

Luton

Macclesfield

Maidstone

Manchester Arndale

Manchester Royal Exchange

Meadowhall High Street

MediaCityUK, Manchester

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Morpeth

Newcastle Eldon Square

Newton Abbot

Northampton

Norwich

Nottingham Bridlesmith Gate

Nuneaton

Oldham

One New Change Shopping Centre, London

Oxford Westgate

Perth

Peterborough Queensgate

Petty Curry, Cambridge

Platinum Mall, Gateshead

Plymouth

Poole

Portsmouth

Preston

Reading

Regent Street, London

Romford

Rushden Lakes

Salisbury

Sheffield

Shrewsbury

Solihull

Southampton

Southend

Spalding Outlet

St Albans

Stafford

Staines

Stansted Airside

Stockport

Stratford Upon Avon

Sunderland

Surrey Quays Shopping Centre

Sutton

Swansea

Swindon Outlet

Talke Hanley Outlet, Stoke-on-rent

Taunton

Telford

Thurrock

Trafford Park

Trowbridge

Truro

Tunbridge Wells

Uxbridge Market Square

Victoria Square Shopping Centre, Belfast

Wakefield Trinity Walk

Walthamstow

Warrington

Watford

Wembley Outlet

Whiteley Village Shopping Centre, Fareham

Wigan

Wimbledon

Winchester

Windsor

Woking

Wolverhampton

Worcester

Worthing

York Coppergate