The Bay and Beyond exhibition in Lancaster

Whilst Lancaster might have been busy with all the fantastic events at Dino Day II there was also another hotspot of activity in the city centre.

Inspire Gifts and Gallery were previewing their first full art exhibition, The Bay and Beyond, in their first floor gallery.

The launch of the exhibition, by husband and wife Lin and Graham Dean, was split over two days with a family friendly preview on the Friday and more formal launch on Saturday.

Lin and Graham were keen to try and being a bit of the seaside to the city and make sure the launch would be a fun occasion for all the family.

Lin, who makes pictures and sculpture from pebbles, sea glass and pottery found at Half Moon Bay, said: “I wanted to make sure this was a family friendly event. A lot of my customers have young children so I decided to serve ice cream, nothing says seaside quite like an ice cream.”

Graham Armstrong, owner of Inspire Gifts and Gallery said: “It was so exciting to chat with Lin and Graham about what they wanted to do for the launch and their enthusiasm was infectious, “ he said.

“I suggested that if we were having ice creams then why not go all the way and have a sandpit too.

“The sand pit was a big hit with our younger art fans who visited us on the Friday.” Graham Dean, who is an experienced landscape photographer, said: “We were really pleased to be the first to exhibit in such a wonderful space. “Graham has been so receptive to letting us create an exhibition we knew people would want to come to.”

With over 120 visitors over the two days and both artists selling multiple pieces the event has set the bar high.

The Bay and Beyond – An Exhibition, runs until July 31.