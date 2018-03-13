Terminally ill Morecambe gran helped by generous neighbour

A grandma with terminal cancer has been treated to a garden makeover thanks to a generous neighbour.

Cnythia Hobson was recently told her cancer was terminal and has only months to live.

Photo Neil Cross'Kevin Hodgson has refurbished his neighbour, Cynthia's, garden

The 87-year-old has lived on Buckingham Road, Morecambe for many years but her garden, which is her pride and joy, has grown out of control during her cancer battle.

Neighbour Kevin Hodgson, a self-employed builder and landscaper, wanted to do something to help.

“Cynthia has always wanted her garden doing and was going to ask Kevin to do it for when she had saved enough money,” said Helen, Kevin’s wife.

“We were devastated when we found out her cancer was terminal.

“Cnythia has become our friend, she will always pop round for a brew and ask if we need anything, she has a heart of gold.”

Helen’s daughters, Ella, nine and Faye, six, often visit Cnythia to play games.

“She has said to us before we are like a family to her, and she is,” said Helen.

“I don’t have any grandparents anymore, our children love her and she loves them.”

Cnythia had asked Kevin if he could transform her garden once she had saved up enough money.

But later Cnythia had changed her mind once she found her cancer was terminal.

“She said ‘what’s the point if she isn’t going be around to enjoy it’, which made us sad to think she’s given up when she could enjoy so much before her times up,” said Helen.

Kevin approached Cynthia and said he would revamp her garden for free.

“If I can give her one last thing in her life to be happy about this is it,” said Kevin.

It took Kevin two days to clean up and remodel the garden, thanks to help from a friend and donations via local businesses, including, Broad Oaks, Morecambe Metals and Lunar Engineering.

Cynthia’s reaction made the work worthwhile.

“She was over the moon, it was very emotional for her,” said Helen. “I am really proud of Kevin, he does so much for everybody and never asks for anything back.”