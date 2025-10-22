Temporary closures and opening hour changes at Lancashire libraries - what you need to know

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Library bosses in Lancashire have announced a series of temporary closures and changes to the operating hours.

An email has been sent out to people with a library card, stating that from November 3, there will be a ‘slight adjustment’ to opening hours at some sites in the region.

What’s changing?

In some libraries, the late-night closing time will move from 7pm to 6pm. The hour lost will be added to the weekday half-day closure, which will now mean that those libraries will remain open until 2pm.

A spokesman said: “These changes are being made to better align with customer usage patterns and staff availability.”

Closures due to staffing issues

The announcement comes just days after Kingsfold Library in Penwortham was forced to close on Saturday, because of a lack of librarians. Other libraries including Bamber Bridge, Ingol, Lostock Hall, Ribbleton, Savick, and Sharoe Green will also be temporarily closed because of staffing issues on several days up to and including November 1.

Kingsfold Library in Penworthamplaceholder image
Kingsfold Library in Penwortham

Which libraries will have new opening hours?

-Adlington

- Ansdell

- Bacup

- Barrowford

- Bolton-le-Sands

- Brierfield

- Burnley Campus

- Burscough

- Carnforth

- Cleveleys

- Coal Clough

- Eccleston

-Euxton

- Freckleton

- Great Harwood

- Kirkham

- Knott End

- Oswaldtwistle

- Padiham

- Parbold

- Rishton

- Whalley

- Whitworth

Lancashire County Council has been approached for further comment.

For more information on your nearest library, click here.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire County CouncilLibrariesPenworthamCleveleys
