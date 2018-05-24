Teens set for more places to hang out

Teenagers who want a place to hang out with their friends have raised the issue with police who say there will be a consultation in the near future.

City councillors have already given the green light to plans to turn a disused bus station shelter in Morecambe into a teen hangout.

The £7,000 refurbishment of the building will give young people in the resort a place to meet up, and it is hoped this will lead to a reduction in anti-social behaviour around the town.

But teenagers who have been moved on by police to curb anti-social behaviour say if they are moved on, they have nowhere to go.

Anti-social behaviour officer for Lancaster City Council, Geoff Tagg, said: “The proposal for the teen hangout at the bus station shelter in Morecambe is a trial one and we will see if it is a runner. If teenagers use it and respect it we will consider teen hangouts in other areas. The next consideration may be the skate park in Lancaster.”