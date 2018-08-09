Teenagers’ goal was to raise cash for Lancaster hospice

A group of young people hosted a football tournament and bake sale to raise money for St John’s Hospice as part of their National Citizen Service (NCS) experience.

Seven teams took part and the winners were a group from Lancaster Boys Grammar School.

The hospice donated branded t-shirts which the young people wore during the event to help raise awareness and to identify the charity they were supporting.

By the end of the event which was held at the University of Cumbria, the group had raised £200.