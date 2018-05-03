Teenager donates her organs to help others

A mother has spoken of her pride after her teenage daughter, who tragically died after a road accident, helped transform other people’s lives by becoming an organ donor.

Emma Jones, 19, suffered a serious head injury on July 3 last year after a road collision on the Bay Gateway in Lancaster, while riding her moped to work.

The accident happened on the Bay Gateway.

She was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital in a critical condition and lost her fight for life.But a few months earlier care worker Emma, a former Fleetwood High School student who was planning a career as a vet, had decided to become an organ donor.

And her mum Beth, of Meadow Avenue, Fleetwood, found out just what this meant when she received a heart-warming letter from a woman who had received some of the vital organs.The woman told her how Emma had effectively saved her life.Beth, 41, who has a younger daughter, Jamie-Lee, was speaking after a 57-year-old driver was given a community order last week after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

Beth said: “I received that letter in December and it was just like a Christmas present from Emma.

“The lady had received Emma’s kidneys and pancreas and she told me how sorry she was about our loss, but that some good had come from it.

“Without that operation, she would have needed dialysis treatment for the rest of her life and would have had to take drugs every day, however long she had lived.

“She explained how it had transformed and even saved her life.It was a really heart-felt letter.”Emma donated five organs and they have all gone to recipients.Beth recalled: “One day, about six months before the accident, she said ‘Oh by the way, mum, I’ve just signed up to be an organ donor’.

“She told me she wouldn’t need them if she was dead - that was her sense of humour.But she was serious, she said that if she could help someone, she would do.

“Emma was a very caring person, she really helped us to get through a tough time when my dad passed, and she was really close to my own mum. She had been working as care worker in the community but she also loved animals.

“It is just like her that, even though she isn’t here any more, she is still helping.”