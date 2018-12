A male driver was arrested in Carnforth in the early hours of this morning.

The 19-year-old was spotted driving very fast past a static police car, police said.

A drugs wipe tested positive for cannabis.

A police spokesman said: "19 Year old male detained in Carnforth for positive drug wipe for cannabis.. came to notice screaming past static police. Fool for his manner of driving, and for taking drugs then driving."