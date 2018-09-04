Team attempt world record in friend’s memory

The friends of a “beautiful” Carnforth woman who lost her battle with skin cancer this week are attempting to set a new Guinness World Record in her memory.

Victoria Wigglesworth, 27, passed away on Saturday September 1 after developing an aggressive melanoma on her lungs.

She had been diagnosed with skin cancer in 2012, and underwent a long treatment programme, but friends said she never let the cancer limit her in any way.

The former Queen Elizabeth School pupil married her boyfriend and soulmate Sam and the couple bought a house in Carnforth to renovate, and as well as both working full time, they followed their passion for farming and animals by setting up a smallholding with some Highland cows.

She returned to playing in her netball team and also took on the Lancaster Parkruns at Williamson Park.

However, in March she was told that she had developed the secondary melanoma in her lungs. The only treatment available was immunotherapy, and after suffering various complications and battling hard for five months the cancer proved too aggressive.

Now her netball team Capernwray Netball Squad are now aiming to set a new Guinness World Record for the most goals scored in 24 hours by a netball team, raising money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and St John’s Hospice.

Elle Fox, one of the players organising the attempt, said: “She was a beautiful person that we are all going to miss so much. She was an absolute inspiration to the rest of us. We never heard her complain or be angry.

“She wanted us to raise as much as possible for these causes to support others, and thought the world record attempt was a fun way to do it.

“So that is what we need to do now - and we need people to get behind our attempt and support it.”

The challenge starts on Thursday September 13 at 8pm at Lancaster University sports hall and will continue, non-stop, until Friday September 14 at 8pm.

The fund raising page for the challenge is HERE. Lancaster University have provided use of its sports hall, and everyone is welcome to cheer on the team, and buy some cakes and raffle tickets. Anyone who is a qualified c-level or above netball umpire and can spare some time as an additional witnesses/counter can contact Elle on the Capernwray Netball Club Facebook page.