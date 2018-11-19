Talk in Lancaster by world leader in forensic science

From the mass graves in Kosovo to the ravages of the Asian Tsunami and the search for a child missing for nearly 40 years, Lancaster University’s new Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Engagement has been at the forefront of many investigations.

Professor Dame Sue Black, who has helped police to locate and identify bodies, bring perpetrators to justice and help families find closure, will give a Public Lecture, ‘Forensic anthropology in the real world’, at the Ashton Hall, Lancaster Town Hall, on December 10 (doors open at 6pm).

She will give an insight into the extensive range of case work in which she has been involved and will focus, in particular, on areas where her research at Lancaster will be used by police to address the most heinous of all crimes against the most vulnerable in society.

One of the world’s leading forensic scientists, Professor Dame Black took up the newly-created post of Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Engagement at Lancaster University in August 2018.

She leads on developing the university’s embedded culture of working with communities at a local, regional, national and international level. Her upbeat perspective on life will ensure that this Public Lecture is not only informative and thought-provoking but entertaining too.

You can book online or by emailing Public_events@lancaster.ac.uk or by calling 01524 592994.