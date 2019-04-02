Talented Lancaster sportsman left in critical condition after US car crash

A former Lancaster Royal Grammar School student is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in an horrific car crash while studying in the United States.

Talented sportsman Will Fraser-Gray, who has previously played football for Lancaster City, suffered life-threatening internal injuries and serious brain trauma in the accident, which happened in the eraly hours of Sunday in Georgia.

The aftermath of the car crash.

His parents Amanda and Paul have flown to the US to be at his bedside in intensive care at Piedmont Regional Hospital in Athens, Georgia, and Will is reported to have opened his eyes for the first time since the accident upon their arrival. He was also able to move his left leg.

Friends have now set up a fundraising page to help towards the costs involved in Will’s treatment, as well as accommodation for his family.

Almost $16,000 has already been raised towards an initial goal of $17,000.

Craig Russell, who set up the Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/will-frasergray, said: “As we are doing our best to support Will and his family we ask you to contribute any size of donations to help out with medical bills and accommodation fees for his family.

“We greatly appreciate your help, thoughts and prayers.

“We are trying to raise as much as possible as the medical bills are expected to be high since Will is an international student.

“Any money given excess to the set amount will go straight to Will’s medical bills.

“I just want to thank everyone for their support and prayers. We are truly grateful and overwhelmed by your kindness.”

Will, who is from Galgate and attended Ellel St John’s CE Primary School, is a talented sportsman who has previously played football for Lancaster City, Storeys and Lancaster Boys Club.

He completed his A-levels at LRGS in 2017 and has been studying at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia, where he has also played as a forward for the men’s soccer team.

A statement put out by the college said: “We are asking for prayers and support for one of our students, Will Fraser-Gray, who was involved in a car accident over the weekend and sustained life-threatening injuries.

“He is currently listed in critical condition but continues to recover in the Neurological Intensive Care Unit of Piedmont Hospital in Athens, GA.

“Please pray for Will’s healing and for all who were involved in the accident.”

The college has set up a CaringBridge page at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/williamfraser-gray to give updates on his recovery.

Lancaster City FC also posted on their Facebook page: “LCFC thoughts with former player Will Fraser-Gray, wishing him a speedy and safe recovery.”

Meanwhile, St John’s Church, Ellel, opened their doors on Sunday evening for silent prayer and contemplation in support of the family.