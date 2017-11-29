Table Tennis: University A edge out Bulldogs to remain top of Premier Division

League leaders of the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League, University A, got the better of Trimpell Bulldogs 19-17 in a closely fought game last week.

Given the broad range of players available to the University team, the match remained tight with Xiao Collins winning all games and collecting the man of the match award with Wilson Lai close behind winning seven.

For the Bulldogs, Phil Goymer predictably won seven points with Carr collecting three and Branch taking four.

With the match finely posed at 17-14, doubles champions Carr and Goymer stepped up, hoping to tie the match but despite winning 3-2 the result left Bulldogs nursing a 19-17 defeat.

Trimpell Raptors welcomed title contenders Garstang Annihilators with the match seeing Annihilators ahead after three games.

Gott was unable to make any impression against Francesca Currie, Toby Ellis managed to beat Tom Clark 21-19 in the fifth and Fran Currie 23-21.

Raptors ended the night winning comfortably 25-13 with Paul Stebbing man of the match with nine points and Toby Ellis close behind on eight.

For Garstang, Francesca Currie narrowly lost out in the fifth end against Paul Stebbing to take five points.

St Luke’s C welcomed fellow strugglers Trimpell City and the gulf between the recently promoted side was all too evident with City romping to a 30-1 win, giving them their second consecutive victory.

Graeme Moorby, Dave Smith and Adam Ordonez all gave their match win stats a fillip by taking nine points with Ray Gaskell the only point scorer for the St Luke’s C side.

In the Championship, Morecambe A continued their winning form with a 30-3 victory over St Luke’s D with Adam Dennison, Joseph Dennison and Bethany Ellis all with nine points each.

Results were not posted in for the hotly-contested, bad- tempered match between Vipers and Dragons with the match card being scrutinised for a breach of etiquette.

Top of the table University Pythons continued their winning ways away at 3-1-5 Table Tennis, beating them 24-10.

John Allen’s Morecambe B side ended up losing narrowly 20-17 against former team mates at St Luke’s E with Tony Luxon player of the match with nine points.

The match was evenly poised but a 3-0 doubles win for Luxon and Bob Raby proved the difference between the two teams.

In the Bay Junior League, Great Wood increased their lead at the top of the Division with fine performances from Jack Edwards and Joe Dennison.

Thomas Barrett led the way for Torrisholme B to move into second place.

The anticipated challenge from the Blackpool teams did not materialise as they were outplayed by the local teams from Lancaster and Morecambe.