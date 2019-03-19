Table Tennis: Toby wins annual tournament

The Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League Annual Tournament took place last weekend at Morecambe Community High School.

The tournament is the most prestigious within the local table tennis calendar and this year the blue ribbon event prize for the Premier Division singles champion was won by Toby Ellis, representing Trimpell.

This is the first time Toby has won the event and as an under 13 Junior, it represents another significant achievement in his long list of accolades. His sister Bethany added to the Ellis trophy haul as she also won the Championship singles competition.

The winners were as follows:

Premier singles winner: Toby Ellis (Trimpell).

Premier singles runners up: Matthew George (University).

Premier doubles winners: Dan Clarke/Matthew George (University). Premier doubles runners up: oby Ellis/Paul Stebbing (Trimpell). Championship singles winner: Bethany Ellis (Trimpell). Championship singles runners up: Jerzy Sydlowski (Guest). Championship doubles winners: Jack Edwards and Ethan Packard (Morecambe. Championship doubles runners up: Ashley Knott and Emre Ceyhan (University).

Premier plate winner: Adam Dennison (Garstang.)

Premier plate runners up: Phil Goymer (Trimpell). Championship plate winner: Jack Edwards (Morecambe). Championship plate runners up: Emre Ceyhan (University). Handicap singles winner: Paul Stebbing (Trimpell).

Handicap singles runners up: Toby Ellis (Trimpell).