Table Tennis: Schools make it through to national championships

Local schools were well represented at the County Championships held in Blackburn.

The Bolton-le-Sands CP team of Maddox Pinch, Myles Bowen, Harry Mason and Alfie Hill narrowly lost out in the final to the Great Wood team of Jack Edwards, Oliver Wood, Joe Dennison and Adam Fletcher.

Meanwhile, representing Ripley, Max Hustwait, Adam Dennison, Harrison Pinch and Ethan Packard beat St Bedes from Blackburn in the U14 event.

Both winning teams will now represent the county in the national championships.

*Trimpell Raptors saw off St Luke’s B 27-4 in a largely one-sided match in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League last week.

St Luke’s C couldn’t contain in-form University A, losing out 26-13, while University B’s climb to the top came to an abrupt end against Garstang A as they went down 23-9.

St Luke’s A welcomed Trimpell City in a match that failed to generate any spark, the St Luke’s side winning 29-7.