Table Tennis: Goymer in great form for impressive Raptors

Trimpell Bulldogs suffered a 6-1 defeat to Trimpell Raptors in the semi finals of the Kennon Trophy last week.

For Bulldogs Phil Goymer +2 lost to Dave Gott +2 and Toby Ellis +3, Ray Carr +4 lost to Paul Stebbing 0 and to Toby Ellis +3, Aidan Branch +4 lost to Paul Stebbing 0 and to Toby Ellis +3 but beat Dave Gott +2 in the match of the night.

The Kennon Trophy and Plate finals are to be held on December 18 at Trimpell Sports and Social.

In the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League Premier Division, Phil Goymer starred for Bulldogs as they beat Trimpell City 25-16, with Ray Carr also putting in an excellent performance.

For City, Adam Ordonez proved to be stern opposition by taking eight points for the away team with Dave Smith taking five.

Elsewhere, Raptors were easy winners against understrength St Luke’s A side, beating them 30-5.

Raptors comfortably won on the night to canter to the top position with Paul Stebbing, Dave Gott and Toby Ellis all with nine points each.

This season’s early strugglers, St Luke’s C, showed no signs of improving their form when losing to a strong University B side 30-4 with Matthew George, Elvis Yik Hin Yu and Donald Chan all taking full points for the University B side.

Ken Lea was St Luke’s C best player on the night with two points. Dave Hewitt, playing his second match of the week, managed four points but it wasn’t enough to prevent Garstang Annihilators winning away 12-26 against St Luke’s B.

Dennis Hooley was St Luke’s B best player with another respectable six points and performance, but failed to make any impression on Garstang players Matthew Westworth and Tom Clark, who came away with nine points each.