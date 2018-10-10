Table Tennis: Garstang and Trimpell teams book their places in final

Week two in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League saw Garstang and Trimpell dominate the Kennon Trophy at the semi-final stage.

First up were Trimpell Bulldogs, who visited Garstang A at their new home venue of Morecambe Community High School.

The Garstang team of Tom Clarke, along with Premiership newcomers Joe and Adam Dennison, proved too strong for Bulldogs’ Phil Goymer, Ray Carr and Adam Ordonez with Garstang winning comfortably seven games to two.

Trimpell City welcomed Raptors in the second semi-final and City’s lights went out quickly, losing 5-0 in just over an hour.

Dudley Jackson and a substantial handicap was the best City could muster, taking a solitary end against Paul Stebbing with Toby Ellis playing only one game in this one sided encounter.

In the plate competition, St Luke’s E welcomed Garstang Bandits with the Bandits side again too strong, winning by 10 games with nothing in return from the St Luke’s team.

Raptors, Garstang Anihilators and Garstang Bandits now move into the final of the Kennon Trophy and Plate competitions, which will be played on December 17 at Trimpell Sports and Social Club. Meanwhile, Bethany Ellis had a great day at the recent Bishop Auckland 2 Star Tournament, winning the girls Under-13s competition and also coming runner up in the Under-15s Plate.

Toby Ellis also fared well, winning a high-ranked junior event and getting to the semi-finals of the Cadets (U15), only to be knocked out by the number two in England who was the eventual winner.