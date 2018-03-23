Table Tennis: Brilliant Bethany enjoys national success with impressive silver medal

Bethany Ellis took on the best young table tennis players in England and came away with a silver medal recently.

The 10-year-old from Morecambe was seeded fourth for the Under 12 National Cup in Grantham, which sees the top 10 players on the Table Tennis England rankings play each other on a round-robin basis to decide the champion.

She won seven of her nine matches, including key victories against second seed Katie Bates by a 3-2 (11-4, 6-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5) scoreline and third seed Isabelle Lacorte, who she also beat 3-2 (7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 10-12, 11-9).

It was enough for silver, behind unbeaten top seed Anna Green.

Ellis, who attends Great Wood Primary, said: “I’m really happy and really proud of myself.

“I wasn’t expecting a medal but I tried my hardest in every game, tried to improve my footwork and never gave up.”

Meanwhile, Toby Ellis won the boys Under 13s Inter Regional qualifier competition and retained his title at Halton on Saturday, and he was runner-up in the Blackpool 2 Star Cadets tournament.