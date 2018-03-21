Symphony orchestra close Lancaster Arts classical concert season

Concert

100 years after his death, Lancaster audiences are invited to share in the spectacular works by Debussy as never heard before – in transcription. Normally, transcriptions are second-best for classical purists, but Debussy had such a profound influence on composition over the last 100 years, that it makes sense to hear this influence in a fresh new way through the eyes of those he has inspired at RNCM.

The sensual textures and evocative colours are vivid reimagining’s of well-loved works gathered from across his output, highlighting the composer’s irrepressible capacity for innovation and originality.

The RCNM is a leading international conservatoire located in the heart of Manchester, with a reputation for attracting talented students, teachers, conductors and composers from all over the world.

Tickets for this concert can be obtained by either calling 01524 594151, weekdays between 12-5pm, or by visiting www.lancasterarts.org.