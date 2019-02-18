Suspected firearm, hammer and knife used in Morecambe robberies

Thieves used a suspected firearm, hammer and a knife to threaten staff and make off with cash in two potentially linked robberies in Morecambe.

The first incident happened on Thursday February 14 at Betfred bookmakers in Euston Road at around 9.10pm. One man pointed a suspected firearm at a member of staff whilst the other, armed with a hammer, jumped over the till making demands to access to the safe.

When the member of staff said it could not be opened, the man grabbed a cash tray and ran out with his accomplice. They made off along Tunstall Street with a quantity of cash.

The second robbery happened at around 6.55pm on Sunday, February 17 at Supersavers in Alexandra Road.

Two men again entered the shop with one pointing a suspected firearm at staff and the other making threats with a knife for access to the till. He ransacked the cash register and got away with a quantity of cash.

In both incidents the thieves wore dark clothing and had their faces covered.

DI Andy Ellis from Lancaster CID said: “These robberies are concerning, particularly given the fact that weapons have been used to threaten workers, who were there just trying to earn a living. We have a team of people dedicated to finding the people responsible.

“We think that given the similarities between the two incidents, they are potentially linked.”

Call 01524 596457 or 101 with information.

DI Ellis added: “I am asking people to cast their minds back to Thursday; did you see anyone, particularly two men together, in the area before the robbery or afterwards as they were making off?

“Similarly, do you have any information about the robbery last night? If you have any information at all, please make contact as you could prevent further potentially similar incidents.”