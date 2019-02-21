Supper dates help our hospice

A loving daughter launched a special fund in memory of her mum to raise money for Lancaster’s hospice.

Vera’s Fund was launched by Anna Jackson in memory of her mum Vera Beeforth.

Anna said: “Mum died on November 25 , 1998, at St John’s Hospice and whilst she battled her cancer we often raised money together for the fabulous care and support teams at the hospice. To commemorate 20 years since I lost her I’m holding events and activities together with friends and family.”

Anna decided to do something positive and launched her fundraising with a Greek Night – her mum’s favourite.

She has continued to run monthly supper clubs, a quiz night, pudding party and stalls at various local events to keep the total climbing.

Anna, who works at Seasons Bakery in Ingleton, had told the team about her fundraising efforts and they decided to join in and lend their support. They held a late night shopping event offering mulled punch and mince pies before Christmas and ran a raffle raising funds.

Bakery owner Daniel Nemeth has also pledged his support for Anna’s next supper club – Fabulous French February – by offering to make and donate some delicious authentic French bread and some of the bakery team will also be helping with the cooking for the event.

Daniel, who is an award winning baker, said: “As a business who thinks family and community are vitally important, we always support local causes and when it’s something so special to one of our staff it makes us really happy to be able to help.’

Anna said: “I have been overwhelmed by the support fr om lots of people in the village, many of whom knew my mum, but when my colleagues at work (especially my boss!) step in as well I’m just so thrilled.”

Fabulous French February will take place this Saturday February 23 at Ingleton community centre at 6.30pm and future supper clubs will be on the last Friday of the month with tickets just £15 for three courses and all the money raised going to Vera’s Fund.

There is only one ticket left for this month’s supper club but if people are interested in future clubs they can call Anna on 07533 585 255 or find Vera’s Fund on Facebook. The total raised by Vera’s Fund stands at £3,100. To make a donation visit https://stjohnstributes.everydayhero.com/uk/vera.