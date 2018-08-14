Superb Slyne come back to earn point

Slyne-with-Hest staged an amazing comeback at home to Poulton on Saturday to continue their unbeaten start to the new West Lancashire Football League Premier Division season.

The visitors opened the scoring after 35 minutes thanks to an own goal, giving Poulton a 1-0 half-time lead, and they extended their advantage on the hour mark to seemingly take the game away from Slyne.

Things got worse for Slyne when Callum Hoctor was sent off, but with 15 minutes to go Matthew Bell pulled a goal back to give the home side a lifeline. Then, in the 89th minute, Slyne were awarded a penalty and Bell stepped up and fired the ball into the back of the net to earn his side a dramatic equaliser and complete a superb comeback.

Slyne had got their season off to a winning start the week before, beating Hurst Green 4-1 away from home.

Danny Dickson gave the visitors a 12th minute lead and two minutes before half time Josh Draycott added a second to give Slyne a 2-0 half time lead.

Draycott stuck again in the second half with a brilliant strike to make it 3-0 and Callum Moore made it four after a lovely Slyne move late on.

There was still time for the home side to grab a consolation though when they were awarded a penalty and Tom Divver stepped up to make it 4-1.

Meanwhile, Galgate haven’t enjoyed the best of starts to life in the West Lancashire League Division Two.

On the opening day they were beaten 4-2 at home to Furness Rovers, despite taking the lead through Jack Erdman in the ninth minute.

Liam Shields equalised for Furness five minutes into the second half, only for Chris Gardner to put Galgate back ahead two minutes later.

Shields scored again in the 54th minute though to make it 2-2, and four minutes later Ryan Fagan put the visitors 3-2 ahead. Fagan scored his second of the game in the 80th minute to earn Furness the three points.

Galgate then drew 1-1 at home to Longridge Town Reserves on Saturday, Chris Gardner scored four minutes before half time but Connor Brown equalised with five minutes to go.