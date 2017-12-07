Sunderland Point in flood rescue exercise

Contingency plans for providing support to the residents of Sunderland Point during high tide were tested during a multi-agency training exercise.

Morecambe’s volunteer lifeboat crew joined emergency service colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard, North West Ambulance Service and Lancaster City Councils’ Emergency Planning Officer in the exercise looking at the plans when the coast road is flooded and rapid access to the hamlet by vehicle is not possible.

After a joint briefing and asset awareness session in Overton, Morecambe’s RNLI inshore lifeboat and inshore rescue hovercraft crews deployed to their River Lune launch site outside the Golden Ball Inn at Snatchems.

With representatives of the other services on board both craft, they then proceeded down river to Sunderland Point; where they were met by representatives of the local residents’ committee.

Meanwhile other members from each service made their way cross country via farm tracks or, as the tide receded from the flooded causeway, by road in 4x4 vehicles.

There was then opportunity for the participants to get to know each other, as well as familiarise themselves with Sunderland Point itself.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Deputy Launching Authority, Colin Midwinter, said ‘The main purpose of the exercise was to provide an opportunity for personnel from the different organisations to share information and get to know each other as individuals. We now intend to build on those relationships and follow it up with more focused, joint, exercises in the new year; so that, in the event of an emergency, we are all able to provide optimum support to the residents of Sunderland Point.”