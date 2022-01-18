Stunning Wolf Moon captured on camera above Morecambe Bay

The wolf moon setting over the bay at 8am on Monday. Photo by Anthony Sutton

This photo of the moon over Morecambe was taken by Anthony Sutton on Monday morning.

According to the space centre, full moons happen roughly every 29.5 days, when the moon is located on the opposite side of the earth to the sun and so appears fully illuminated.

The first full moon of 2022, traditionally known as the Wolf Moon by Native American tribes, peaked at 10.48pm GMT on Monday in the UK, though will appear full on both nights either side of this, and it will be visible until Wednesday.

It’s thought that January’s full moon came to be known as the Wolf Moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time.

It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we know today that wolves howl for different reasons. Howling and other wolf vocalisations are generally used to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and coordinate hunting.