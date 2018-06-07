Stuff and Nonsense at Lancaster Castle

Lancaster Castle is the setting for a family-friendly show this month.

Produced by Don’t Go into the Cellar! theatre company, Stuff and Nonsense is being performed on Saturday June 23 , at 7.30pm.

The show is a new adaptation of the life story of Edward Lear, now widely known as the writer of an original kind of nonsense verse and credited with making the limerick popular.

His most famous poem is ‘The Owl and the Pussy-Cat’.

Edward was also an artist, illustrator and a musician, and the performance draws on his experiences, and his philosophy on life.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for concessions and children.

Ticket numbers are limited so booking is essential.

To book phone 01524 64998 or call in at the castle shop between 9.30am-4.30pm.