Student house plans at fire damaged Lancaster property

A building which was devastated by a fire in Lancaster city centre may become student accommodation.

Plans have been submitted to Lancaster City Council to convert a former beauty therapy business on Moor Street into a three bed house for students.

The building was subject to a fire last April after the blaze spread from the adjoining Mary Street.

The fire forced a number of businesses to close down or relocate.

Among the businesses affected were Nicholas Evans Print Workshop, 848 Taxis, Luma Holistic Therapies, The Christian Bookshop and Amy’s Cafe.

There is currently no roof on the property on Moor Street.

The plans have been submitted by Mr R Grayston, of Building Plan Services.

A total of three student bedrooms are to be provided together with three bathrooms, a communal kitchen dining area and lounge.

The plans state that few external alterations will be required, these include the property being re-roofed in a slate that would match the original and the inclusion of a velux conservation roof window.

Martin Environmental Solutions undertook a noise survey and have suggested recommendations to meet standard noise levels, this comes after concerns due to the building’s proximity to the back of Dalton Rooms club on Dalton Square.

The proposals are set to be discussed at a future planning meeting.