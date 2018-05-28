Stroke survivor Phil Woodford set to take on 978-metre-high Scafell Pike

A stroke survivor is taking on England’s highest mountain to raise vital funds for other people affected by the medical condition.

Phil Woodford is taking on the 978-metre-high Scafell Pike next Saturday alongside staff from The Stroke Association in North Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Phil, who lives in Catterall, near Garstang, said: “I owe so much to the Stroke Association, particularly the compassion shown by local coordinator, Sally Farnell, when I was at my lowest point in my recovery and feeling like I couldn’t go on anymore, Sally was there to support me, I can’t thank her enough.”

The 47-year-old, who works as an associate director of Corporate Affairs at the University Hospital of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, added: “I want to do what I can to support the Stroke Association and encourage other survivors, and this feels like a positive way to do that.”

Local Stroke Association co-ordinators Sally Farnell, Nikki Chadwick and Sam Lord are now inviting members of the local community to join them and Phil on the big day, with the climb starting at 9am this Sunday (June, 3).

Sally said: “It’s a big and challenging climb, and will be no mean feat. We’d love for even more people to join us on the day and help to raise vital funds for the Stroke Association - the more the merrier!”

The hike will wrap up the charity’s Make May Purple’ campaign, its annual month of awareness.