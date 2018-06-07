Strathmore Hotel in Morecambe for sale for £1.3M

A prominent hotel in Morecambe is up for sale at a price of £1.3 million.

The Bay Strathmore Hotel is one of three hotels in the north of England and Scotland which are being sold by Shearings Leisure Group.

Described as a popular hotel with coastal views, the Bay Strathmore Hotel has 47 bedrooms and a function suite for 150 people.

Colliers International has been appointed to sell the three hotels also including the Eden Arms Hotel in Durham and the Portpatrick Hotel in Scotland, either individually or together.

Robert Smithson, a Surveyor in the Hotels Agency team at Colliers International, said: “Although part of a larger group, the hotel is an established and successful business in its own right, in particular, due to a recent refurbishment programme.

“Increasingly, guests are now deciding to make their own way to the hotel, rather than using the tour coach services, which is in part, due to a rise in the popularity of this hotel amongst local clientele for a wider array of corporate and private events.

“From both an operational and property perspective, there are exciting value add opportunities at the property.”

For more information, please contact Robert.smithson@colliers.com.