Stranger Things parody at Lancaster Grand

Talented Canadian actor Charles Ross single-handedly recreates season one of the Netflix sensation Stranger Things.

All of the characters, dialogue, special effects and music in one show.

Ross and sidekick TJ Dawe grew up in the 80s, addicted to adventure movies.

They went on to co-create a number of parody shows, including One Man Lord of the Rings, which got the seal of approval from Sir Ian McKellen, and One Man Star Wars, which has been performed more than 1,200 times in more than 180 cities across four continents.

Ross’ new show parodies seasons 1 and 2 of the Eighties-based Netflix horror / sci-fi TV series Stranger Things.

One Man Stranger Things: A Parody comes to Lancaster Grand on October 25. Call 01524 64695 to book.