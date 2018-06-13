Storm Hector due to hit the area overnight

Storm Hector is due to hit the area overnight bringing with it gale force winds.

The storm is expected to hit the North West from Cumbria to the Peak District betwen 3am and 3pm on Thursday and The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area.

Gales of between 50mph and 60mph could hit, said weather experts.

Strong winds can cause power cuts by blowing debris into overhead power lines, or bringing lines down.

In response, Electricity North West has drafted in extra engineers and call centre agents to help monitor the network, repair any potential damage caused by Storm Hector and help customers 24/7.

Chris Fox, networks systems manager for Electricity North West, said: “Although we are now in the milder summer months, Storm Hector shows that storms and severe weather don’t just happen in winter.

“No matter the season or the weather, we are always prepared and we are well-rehearsed in working around the clock to mobilise our engineers and repair any damage and get the power back on as quickly as possible if it does go off.

“We are urging people that if they see any damage to our overhead power lines please stay away and report it to us straight away so we can repair it safely.

“We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week if customers need any help or advice.”

Electricity North West offers extra support to customers through their Priority Services Register. Extra support is available to customers if they require it. Customers can register online by visiting www.enwl.co.uk/priority or calling Electricity North West on 105.

Customers can stay safe and prepare themselves in the event of potential power cuts by following the simple advice here www.enwl.co.uk/power-cuts/helpful-tips/.

You can view any live power cut information in the region on Electricity North West’s website here or get in touch on social media or by calling 105.