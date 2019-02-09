Storm Erik: Part of County Hall's roof ripped off by high winds as weather causes chaos across Lancashire

A clear-up operation is underway after parts of County Hall's register office were damaged by last night's high winds.



Workers were dispatched to county hall this morning to clear away storm debris.

Damage to county hall's register office

Roof panels were ripped from the Arthur Street building by gusts of up to 70mph.

It is not believed anyone was injured.

Workmen from Austin Watson Builders and Construction Ltd were called out at 8am. Road closed.

The road reopened at midday, with the clear-up taking two hours to clean up.

Workers clearing away debris from the scene

Much of the debris was taken in a company van and the other half stored in nearby registry office car park for LCC to deal with, workers at the site told the Lancashire Post.