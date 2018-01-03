Storm Eleanor brings Yellow weather warning to Lancashire

Strong winds hit Lancaster and Morecambe last night as Storm Eleanor swept across the UK.

The Met Office issued a Yellow warning for wind in Lancaster yesterday (Tuesday) lasting until 6pm today (Wednesday).

A high tide was present on the River Lune last night (Tuesday) and the flood defences were tested on St George’s Quay in Lancaster.

Meanwhile, The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said Tuesday’s 7.45pm Douglas to Heysham service, and the return on Wednesday, have been cancelled.

Other sailings which are affected, include today’s (Wednesday) 8.45am Douglas to Heysham sailing along with the return at 2.15pm.

Lancaster City Council put resources on standby for the high tide and severe winds predicted overnight (Tuesday).

Storm boards were installed on Morecambe prom, where they will remain in place until Friday.

Cumbria Police said the weather will still have an effect on the morning commute, the A595 is only passable with care at Muncaster Bridge; whilst the A66 is closed to high-sided vehicles from Durham.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “For those of you heading out to work this morning (Wednesday), be mindful of strong winds across the region especially around exposed areas, sudden gusts are making driving conditions dangerous, please use extra care and drive accordingly.”

Storm Eleanor will bring very strong winds today (Wednesday), with large waves in coastal areas.

Scattered blustery showers will push in too, with some drier and brighter spells in between.

The maximum temperature today will be 8°C.

Storm Eleanor is the fifth named storm to hit the British Isles this winter.