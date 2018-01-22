Steampunk festival to return to Morecambe

Grab your top hats and strap on those driving goggles – steampunk is back.

The town will welcome the steampunk festival, A Splendid Day Out on Saturday June 2 and 3, which is now in its fifth year.

The festival, organised by The League Of Splendid, suffered a set back last year after Morecambe Town Council announced they would not meet their request for £10,000 worth of funding.

But now the festival has received funding support from Morecambe BID and Arts Council England.

“This means that we are now able to offer a full programme of family fun and entertainment, much of it free of charge, it also means we can push on with our literature and arts project “The Arts of Steam,” said Rob Bracwell, one of the organisers.

Based within the Winter Gardens, this event will showcase the creative heart of Steampunk; writing, art, and community.

The two-day component will involve workshops, authors and graphic novels, with some well-known guest speakers.

American author, KW Jeter, who coined the term “steampunk” will be one of the speakers.

Tickets are on sale at http://asplendiddayout.com/tickets/.

More of the line-up will be announced soon.