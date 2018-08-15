Standards high at annual Cockerham show

It was a fantastic day for Cockerham on Saturday August 11 for the annual Village Show. With 169 people exhibiting, and standards as high as ever, the judges had the difficult task of selecting winners.

The children really excelled with some superb and imaginative exhibits, none more so than Martha Henderson’s vegetable tortoise, which won the prize for best exhibit from all the children’s sections. The photography judge was equally impressed stating that all the children’s photographs in the class for a Pet/Animal Photograph were every bit as good as those in the adult section.

Cockerham Village Show Saturday August 11.'Maureen Allison and Lesley Lingard judge children's exhibits.

There had been fears that the hot, dry summer might have affected entries but the Committee were pleased to see good numbers of vegetables and flowers, especially the stunning award winning gladioli from Elizabeth Smithies.

The Art Section had people in awe of the talents of the exhibitors who displayed pencil sketches, watercolour and oil paintings among others. The handicrafts section showed an increase in the number of classes as well as entries in a wide range of skills including knitting, crochet, patchwork and felting.

Perhaps the exhibits that created the most interest were in the cookery section with some beautifully decorated showstopper cakes to the theme Victory and the best in section award went to a tomato cheesecake, made by John A Blakey, that everyone wanted the recipe for.

The President for 2018 was Margaret Parry whose family have supported Cockerham Show for many years, and in her President’s address Margaret stressed the pleasure success gives to the participating children. She said she’d had a very enjoyable day and was presented with a bouquet of flowers by the Rose Queen Eleanor Howard.

The Lune Rivers Trust provided the added attraction for the public with information about our local watercourses and samples of the fascinating wildlife they support.

It all made for an interesting and enjoyable event and the refreshment ladies were kept very busy.

Special prize winners – J Thornton challenge cup (vegetables): Cyril Williams; T W Berry challenge cup (second highest points in vegetables): David Lingard; J Billington challenge cup (flowers): John Watson; Garden News challenge shield (second highest points in flowers): Shirley Halhead; Mrs W A Ireland challenge cup (cookery): Miss E J Drinkall; Mrs D Mason challenge cup (second highest points in cookery): Francesca Tyrrell.

A P Jackson challenge cup for exhibitor over 60 (vegetables and flowers): Cyril Williams; Special prize in memory of Mrs W Simpson for exhibitors over 60 (second highest points in vegetables and flowers): John Watson; Garden News challenge shield and rosette (7-8 years): joint Maddie Wain and Martha Henderson; J C Basford challenge cup and rosette (4-6 years): Max Halhead; Mrs F M Poynter challenge rose bowl (cookery): John A Blakey; D W Pinches challenge cup (handicraft): Nancy Gardner.

A Ireland memorial trophy (flower section): Elizabeth Smithies; Mrs Hull challenge trophy (rose): John Watson; R and M Ayrton trophy (Handicraft): Jen Shepherd; Special prize for best exhibit in children’s section: Martha Henderson; J Hornby trophy (12-16 years): Charles Henderson; Barbara Whitehead trophy (9-11 years): Ben Peacock.

Special prize for best photograph: Tricia Rawson; Carrs Flour Mills special prize (home baked bread): Philippa Park; Golden Jubilee plate (photography): Tricia Rawson; Garden News shield (vegetables): Cyril Williams; Special award (4 and under): Angus Halhead; Shirley Halhead trophy (art): Shirley Halhead; Special prize (art): Emma Underwood.