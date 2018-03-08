Stand-up comic returns to The Dukes as an actor

The only comedian who would consider setting up a club in a Palestinian refugee camp tells his story at The Dukes this March.

Mark Thomas is a familiar face at the Lancaster theatre as a standup comic but on March 28, he returns as an actor in Showtime From The Frontline. Mark is joined on stage by Faisal Abu Alhayjaa and Alaa Shehada, two performers, actors and now aspiring comics from the Jenin Club.

Mark recently visited Jenin refugee camp, home to Jenin Freedom Theatre, and dodging cultural and literal bullets, Israeli incursions and religion, he and his team set out to run a comedy club there.

He discovered it’s not so simple to celebrate freedom of speech in a place with so little freedom.

Mark says setting up the club in a refugee camp is the nearest he will ever get to Alan Parker’s film, Fame.

Showtime From The Frontline is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus.

Tickets are priced £20/£15 students.

