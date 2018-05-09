Stage times revealed for Lancaster’s Highest Point festival

Stage times have been released for next weekend’s Highest Point festival in Lancaster’s Williamson Park.

Everything kicks off early at the event and the music will stop at 11pm across all stages with a silent disco running until midnight.

Ocean Colour Scene

It’s not often you’ll get to hear award-winning DJ heavyweight Sasha perform a Friday night tea-time set for example.

He’s on the Chris Glaba Memorial stage in front of the Ashton Memorial between 6pm and 8pm, followed by James Ryan (8pm) and James Zabiela (9.30pm).

Drum n’ Bass juggernaut High Contrast, AKA Lincoln Barrett, takes to the main stage at 8.45pm on Friday night followed by the London Elektricity Big Band at 10pm.

On Saturday, music on the Memorial stage kicks off at 10.30am and you’ll need free daytime passes for this, likewise for Sunday.

Hacienda DJ Mike Pickering in Williamson Park

Lauren Hope (10.30am), Sindys Man (11am), Ruby Beach (11.45pm), Amber Suns (12.30pm), Sauce (1,15pm) and Molly Warburton (2pm) will perform during the day.

Saturday’s evening session opens at 3.30pm with access to the Waterfall Beer Hall, and arenas from 4pm. The last entry is 7pm.

Bad Bambino (4.30pm), Arctic Lake (5.15pm), The Moods (6pm), Burd (6.45pm), Lowes (7.30pm), The Hara (8.15pm), and Rae Morris (9.15pm) all play in front of the memorial, while Fun Loving Criminals frontman and BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Huey Morgan takes control of the decks in The Dell from 4.30pm.

He’s followed by film director, musician and DJ Don Letts (5.45pm), then Mark Webster (7pm) and The Two Bears (8.30pm).

Saturday evening’s main stage running order kicks off with Y.O.U.N.G (4.30pm), then Stillia (5.30pm), Cast (6.30pm), Embrace (8pm), and headliners Ocean Colour Scene (9.30pm).

Sunday’s main stage features DJ Woody (6pm), K-Klass (7pm), and Hacienda Classical (8.45pm).

The memorial stage kicks off at 10.30am and is headlined by Bondax (9pm).

For more information and tickets visit www.highestpoint.co.uk.

Read our interview with Ocean Colour Scene frontman Simon Fowler, HERE, and Hacienda Classical’s Graeme Park HERE.