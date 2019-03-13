Staff punched, pushed and threatened with knife in Lancaster shop robbery

Staff at a Lancaster convenience shop were punched, pushed and threatened with a knife before two thieves made out with “a significant amount of money”.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to trace in connection with the knifepoint robbery at McColl’s in Barley Cop Lane at around 9pm on Sunday March 10.

Police released CCTV images of the robbery.

It is believed two men, one of whom was brandishing a knife, entered the store and made threats towards two members of staff, before punching one in the face and pushing another.

The men then demanded cash and made off with a significant amount of money.

DC Paul Donnelly, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a nasty assault in which both members of staff on duty were threatened and assaulted.

Both have been left extremely shaken by this incident and we are determined to find those responsible.

“We now ask people to study the CCTV images carefully and get in touch if they recognise either of the men.

“We would also like to speak to anybody who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or any residents who have CCTV footage taken at around 9pm on Sunday.”

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Vale area at around the time of the incident, or from any local residents who have CCTV footage taken at that time.”

Anybody with information should contact police on either 01524 596448 or, if they get no answer 101, quoting log number 1317 of March 10.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.