Staff fear for jobs as Morecambe firm is bought out

Staff at a 60-year-old Morecambe firm fear they may lose their jobs after the company was taken over on New Year’s Day.

Cannon Hygiene, based on the White Lund Industrial Estate, is understood to have been bought by Rentokil, and staff say they are yet to find out what will happen to the current operation in Morecambe.

One member of staff said that around 100 people currently work at the Northgate premises, but there were rumours that the unit would close and leave the entire staff base out of a job.

No-one from international pest control and property care firm Rentokil was available for comment as The Visitor went to press.

The staff member, who did not wish to be named, said: “All we know is Rentokil bought the business on 1st January, basically they are telling us nothing!

“It’s circulating around the staff that the entire Morecambe premises will close and be absolved into Rentokil, hence leaving us all jobless.”

Cannon Hygiene was established in 1955 by husband and wife team Stanley and Alys Kennon, before it was bought by facilities management firm OCS Group in 1983.

It provides hygiene and washroom facilities to many household names across the UK, as well as clinical waste management for the healtchare sector.

It opened its national and international customer support centre in Northgate in 2004.

OCS Group provides facilities management to retail, aviation, healthcare and education sectors globally.

In 2015, Cannon Hygiene was awarded the Gold standard by Investors in People (IIP) recognising best practice in people management.