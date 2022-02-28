Springer spaniel rescued from rocks at Heysham after becoming trapped

Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to a report of a missing dog on Sunday afternoon (February 27).

When the team arrived on scene they found a large gathering of locals assisting the owner of the dog in trying to locate her and it was believed that the Springer Spaniel was inside the rock armour near to Sunny Slopes.

The coastguard team requested assistance from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (Official) to assist in locating the dog and to assist in any extraction techniques.

Knott-End Coastguard Rescue Team were also requested to assist.

A line search was performed along the rock armour with the fire service using their drone to provide additional surveillance.

A local member of the public's dog assisted and located the missing spaniel and she was extracted from the rock armour and reunited with her owner.