More than 200,000 people have been fined for speeding in Lancashire in the past three years - and it’s a growing problem.

Data obtained by Confused.com using Freedom of Information requests to UK Police Forces, shows that in Lancashire, 70,496 people were fined in 2024, compared to 67,375 in 2023 and 69,737 in 2022.

Nationally, more than nine million drivers have been caught speeding in the last three years - with offences on the rise. The Metropolitan police constabulary caught the most number of drivers in the last year ( 815,345), followed by West Yorkshire (262,455) and Devon & Cornwall (221,209).

The research found that nearly two in five of all drivers have received a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) for speeding, with a third doing so twice. More than half said that since being caught for speeding, they’re more careful about meeting speed limits.

However, with a third being caught twice, the cost of a ticket clearly isn’t always a big enough deterrent and 76 per cent of people didn’t realise that if a driver is caught exceeding the speed limit by an excessive amount, their fine could be calculated as a percentage of their annual income. See how your income could affect the fine with this Confused.com calculator

Car insurancer also increased by an average of £139 after receiving a speeding fine.

Why people speed

In terms of why people speed, a third (31 per cent) say they were unaware they were speeding in the first place. Forty per cent say it’s because they were running late or needed to get somewhere faster. In line with this, nearly half (46 per cent) would drive over the speed limit if it was an emergency. But worryingly, 1 in five (20 per cent) would speed just to overtake another driver. 1 in 10 (11 per cent) admit they would speed if they thought there weren’t any cameras.

AI cameras

In recent years, the Department for Transport (DfT) has been increasing parameters and systems to improve road safety. From new speed cameras to 20 mph limits in residential areas, more is being done to bring these numbers down.

One of the latest initiatives for this has been the piloting of Artificial Intelligence (AI) speed cameras, which can snap people driving over the limit, detect drivers not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone behind the wheel. The technology can achieve full images inside the car to determine the driver’s appearance and other close up details. It can also confirm the make and model of the car. Despite only piloting on UK roads in 2021, 2,341 drivers have been caught by AI cameras to date. Lancashire Constabulary has not yet brought these cameras into use.

Distractions

Rhydian Jones, Confused.com car insurance expert said: “Our latest research found that over 9 million drivers have been caught speeding in the last three years. That’s as the number of speeding fines in 2024 14 per cent higher than those caught in 2022. But speeding isn’t the only issue, as distractions like mobile phones cause dangerous driving too.

“That’s why the piloting of AI speed cameras is a step in the right direction to improve road safety. The technology can spot drivers and passengers not wearing a seatbelt or using their phone behind the wheel. The hope is that this will really help to crack down on drivers who risk the safety of themselves and other road users when behind the wheel.”