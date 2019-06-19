Special events mark 200 years of Lancaster Canal

Mayors from Lancashire and Cumbria exchanged coal and limestone to mark 200 years since the official opening of the Lancaster Canal.

A celebratory boat flotilla carrying the Mayors of Lancaster and Preston made its way up the canal to Tewitfield Marina, near Carnforth, to meet the Mayor of Kendal and chair of South Lakeland Council on Tuesday June 18.

In a re-creation of the inaugural ceremony on June 18 1819, the exchange - representing the trade of Lancashire’s coal and Cumbria’s limestone via the canal - happened exactly 200 years to the day of its official opening.

Known as the ‘black and white’ canal, the Lancaster Canal originally connected Kendal to Preston and was built to transport coal barges north from Lancashire’s coalfields and limestone south from Cumbria.

The Canal and River Trust charity, which cares for the Lancaster Canal as well as 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across the UK, is working in partnership with Lancaster Canal Trust, Inland Waterways Association, Lancaster Canal Regeneration Partnership, local councils and community groups to organise a programme of bicentenary events and celebrations over the next few months.

The initial impetus for the canal came from a group of Lancaster merchants who wanted a link to the coal deposits around West Houghton, the markets of Manchester to the south and to Kendal in the north. It took a total of 27 years to build, with the opening date set for June 18 1819, the fourth anniversary of the victory at Waterloo.

As part of the bicentenary celebrations, Canal & River Trust, is hosting a free community event on Sunday June 23 at Aldcliffe Triangle in Lancaster, from 10am - 3pm. There will be lots of family-friendly activities to enjoy, with canoeing, angling taster sessions, live music, food and drink.

Andrea Barrett, partnerships & external relationships manager at the Canal & River Trust, said: “It’s amazing to think that Lancaster Canal is 200 years old and still as important today as it was when it first opened – just in a different way. Now, instead of being a route for transporting goods, it’s a haven for wildlife and a beautiful place for people to use for walking, cycling, canoeing and of course boating.

As part of the bicentenary the Trust is planning a legacy project to replace 24 missing mile markers along the canal from Preston to Kendal and a photo competion based on the canal.

Other events will include wildlife and bat walks until September, library and museum exhibitions and a celebration of the canal at Garstang Scarecrow Festival in July.

(l-r) Bill Froggatt (Canal and Rivers Trust), Richard Trevitt (Lancashire Canal Trust), Alan Lord (Sculpture), David Borrow (Mayor of Preston), David Whittaker (Mayor of Lancaster) and Doug Rathbone (Deputy Mayor of Kendal) with the new milestones. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The photo competion based around Lancaster Canal, will get people to think what the canal means to them.

The winning entry will be printed onto canvas.

Submissions must be made online at www.Canalrivertrust.org.uk/lanc200 or share it on Instagram or Twitter with #Lanc200.

Closing date is October 31.

Prizes will include goody bags for the runners-up and the winning entry will be printed onto canvas.

Full terms and conditions are available on the entry page.

More information about photo competition, bicentenary events and festivals can be found on the Canal & River Trust website: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/lanc200