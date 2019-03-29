Special award for schoolboy who helped rescue friend after Heysham cliff fall

A schoolboy who helped rescue his friend after he fell down a cliff last summer has been awarded for his bravery.

Oliver Routh, 10, stayed calm and called for help after Charlie Atkinson tumbled from the cliff edge at Heysham.

Oliver Routh receives his Young Citizen award, with Russell Millhouse from UCLan, ACC Jo Edwards from Lancashire Constabulary and High Sheriff Tony Attard

Charlie, who was eight at the time, suffered head, leg and back injuries in the fall, but has now made a full recovery.

Oliver was put forward for a Young Citizens award by his cub leader at 11th Morecambe & Heysham Scouts, Joanne McMeeking.

He made it through to the final and was invited to a special ceremony in Preston, where he was presented with his commendation by the High Sheriff of Lancashire, Tony Attard.

Joanne said: “What he did was an amazing thing, to keep calm until he got the help needed was amazing.

“I’m very proud of him and he so deserved the award and recognition.”

Oliver is in Year 6 at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Morecambe, where his award was also given a mention in assembly, as part of a talk about beach safety.

His mum Jane said: “Oliver was a bit overwhelmed by it all, especially as he was the first one to go up and get his award.

“I am massively proud of him, especially how he dealt with the aftermath.

“I get really upset when I think about it. The fact that he saw Charlie fall, and was able to get help for him, he dealt with it all so well.

“He has not had any lasting effects either, which is good.

“Charlie has made a full recovery, which is amazing, he’s back to normal which is fabulous to see.

“Charlie is two school years below Oliver, and Oliver goes to secondary school in September, but I hope that they will always have that bond and will remain lifelong friends because of this.”